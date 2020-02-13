New UMD Chocolate Club Supporting Kids in STEM

They get responsibly sourced beans from Trinidad where chemical engineering students study abroad.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD Chocolate Club is brand new thanks to chemical engineering students.

They then bring back the beans and take them from bean form to candy bar form.

“We started this as a way to bring youth outreach through chocolates and other outreach through the lab that we work in every day that we do experiments in trying to interest them in STEM and jobs in chemical engineering and engineering in general,” said LeEtta McDowell, the President of the UMD Chocolate Club.

The club says that they will be attending events UMD puts on later this year for youth outreach in the community.