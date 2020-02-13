Prep Basketball: Hawks Sweep Doubleheader; Thunderhawks Win Big on the Road; Greyhounds Victorious at Home

Both Hermantown squads, Grand Rapids boys and Duluth East boys picked up wins on Thursday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – On a night where head coach Beth Clark was honored for recording her 500th win, the Hermantown girls basketball team continued to roll, getting the 53-39 home win over Esko.

Kristy DeMuth led the way for the Eskomos and recorded her 1000th career point in the loss.

The Hermantown boys also defended home court on Thursday night, getting the 79-69 win over Esko to sweep the doubleheader. The Hawks improve to 16-6 while the Eskomos fall to 14-6.

In other prep boys action, Grand Rapids dominated on the road getting the 86-28 win over Proctor. John Sutherland scored the same number of points as the entire Rails team with a game-high 28 points.

The Duluth East boys also got the home win, hanging on late to get the 57-51 win over Forest Lake. Mattie Thompson led the way with 16 points while Noah Paulson finished with 12 points.