Prep Boys Hockey: Hunters, Thunderhawks End Regular Season with Wins; Rails Fall at Home

In the last night of regular season games, Duluth Denfeld and Grand Rapids won at home, while Pine City got the road win over Proctor.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team continued to roll on Thursday night, getting the 7-0 win over crosstown rivals Duluth Marshall in the regular season finale.

Connor McClure and Kade Shea both scored two goals each while Joe Udd, Griffin Lehet and Simon Davidson each scored once. Shawn Easty made 24 saves in the shutout.

In other prep boys action, Pine City dominated on the road with a 10-1 win over Proctor, while Grand Rapids pulled off the upset over Hermantown at home 4-2.