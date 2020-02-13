Therapy Dog ‘CJ’ Turns Two-Years-Old at Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center

CJ roams the halls when he is at the center greeting residents and their families who are visiting.

DULUTH, Minn. – CJ is the therapy dog at Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center and this week he is celebrating his second birthday.

For his birthday, families of residents brought in their own dogs to help CJ celebrate.

There was even a cake for dogs and one for people celebrating what CJ does at the facility.

The staff at the center say he brings joy to the residents who are excited to spend time with him, but he also is known to be there when they need him the most.

“He seems to really know when somebody really needs him. We’ve had quite a few cases of somebody on hospice or just that wasn’t doing too well and he just goes and lays in bed with them and snuggles next to them and they just really seem to light up when they know he is there with them,” said Kristin Karjala, the activity director at Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Karjala says CJ boosts the mood around Chris Jensen with many residents anxious to know the day he visits.

A special dog creating comforting memories during what can be a lonely time in a person’s life.