Women Gather to Celebrate Galentine’s Day at Hucklebeary

The store was decked out with pictures of 90s heartthrobs, butterfly clips, Beanie Babies and even Troll dolls.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many women celebrate Galentine’s Day with their friends each year the night before Valentine’s.

Thursday, Hucklebeary store on Superior Street in Duluth hosted the 90s themed Galentine’s Celebration.

The night included a workshop using nostalgic 90s items and making desk essentials.

Hucklebeary’s owner says she wanted to do a Galentine’s event to support women’s empowerment.

“I have learned a lot about kind of getting to have your own store and it’s really important to support other women-owned businesses we have Lauralloons we have Carli from CRAVE so it’s all about getting together and supporting each other,” said Emily Ekstrom, the owner of Hucklebeary.

Hucklebeary also has a ‘Palentine’s’ event coming up on Saturday where they will be making tassels and pom-poms.