Boreal House Opens in West Duluth

Serving drinks with Minnesota nice...

DULUTH, Minn. – Boreal House is now open.

The new business features 16 craft beer taps and a full range of cocktails. The lounge hopes to be the next friendly neighborhood bar.

“I hope that we’re your neighborhood bar,” said Katie Fast, owner of Boreal House, on what she hopes one year of operating Boreal House will bring. “I hope that we’re the staple for people that, oh yeah, we’re going to go down to the BoHo, we just love going there. I hope that people are excited about it still at this point.”

Boreal means “up north” in Greek and Latin. The business is located next to the Kom-On-Inn on 57th Ave W.