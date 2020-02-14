Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Picks Up 20th Win of Season; Men Fall to Northern State as Myer Becomes Second All-Time Scorer

The UMD women have won 20 games for the second straight season, while the UMD men fell to Northern State in a battle between the two top teams in the NSIC North Division.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team led the entire way on Friday, getting the 65-54 win over Northern State to pick up its 20th win of the season, marking the second year in a row the Bulldogs have recorded at least 20 wins. The win also keeps the Bulldogs undefeated at Romano Gym this season, improving to 12-0 at home.

Brooke Olson led all scorers with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Katie Stark finished with 11 points. The Bulldogs shot just over 43 percent from the field during the game.

UMD (20-5, 17-2 NSIC) stays in first place in the NSIC standings. The Bulldogs will wrap up the home part of their schedule and host senior night on Saturday against MSU-Moorhead, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m.

In the men’s game, Minnesota Duluth trailed by just five at the half, but Northern State would run away with it in the second half to get the 85-73 win in a battle between the two top teams in the NSIC North Division.

Brandon Myer led all scorers with 31 points and added eight rebounds on a night where he became the program’s second all-time leading-scorer, passing Mike Patterson at 1,809 points. Alex Illikainen finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Drew Blair rounded out Bulldogs in double-digits with 10 points.

UMD (18-7, 13-6 NSIC) will host senior day on Saturday in the final home game of the regular season. Tip-off against Northern State is set for 5:30 p.m.