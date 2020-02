CSS Women’s Hockey Blanked at Home by Aurora

The Saints would struggle in their second-to-last home game of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team would fall at home Friday night to Aurora 2-0 at Mars Lakeview Arena, despite out-shooting the Spartans 25-21.

The Saints fall to 7-4-2 in conference play as they look to bounce back in their home finale on Saturday.