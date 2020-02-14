“Duluth Bikes” Hosts Annual Winter Bike To Work Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The organization “Duluth Bikes” hosted their 6th annual winter bike to work day Friday morning.

Members of the group were out at the Minnesota power plaza on Friday morning, handing out coffee and greeting people who bike to work.

Organizers say, although this is one of the colder events they have put on, dozens of people are still biking to work.

“There is a number of people that actually do bike all year round. Events like this kind of let them know that maybe they aren’t crazy like this is actually something that you can do and you can do all winter and all year,” Metropolitan Interstate Council Transport Planner, James Gittemeier says.

The spring bike to work day will be held in May.