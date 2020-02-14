Former Kozy Owner Posts $50,000 Bond, Delays Demolition of Building

DULUTH, Minn. – The former owner of the Pastoret Terrace, also known as the Kozy, has posted the $50,000 bond needed to delay demolition of the building.

According to the City of Duluth, Dr. Eric Ringsred and Respect Starts Here posted the bond before the court decided on emergency motions filed in court on Tuesday, February 11th.

“We are disappointed but will continue to defend the case vigorously in the Court of Appeals,” said City of Duluth Assistant City Attorney Elizabeth Sellers.

Last month, the court granted Ringsred and Respect Starts Here an injunction blocking the City of Duluth and the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) from tearing down the Kozy while their appeal was pending. The court required $50,000 bond as security for the injunction to take effect.

In the meantime, the city and DEDA continued to work towards demolishing the building including passing a city council resolution authorizing the city to enter a contract for demolition.

The Kozy building was condemned after a fire in 2010 destroyed much of the building. Since then, it’s sat in disrepair.