Hundreds to Take Polar Plunge Saturday

The normal plunge site off the Lake Walk is under construction so they are jumping off Park Point.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Polar Plunge is coming back for its nineteenth year and around 700 people are expected to jump into Lake Superior to raise money for the Special Olympics.

This year, the Plunge looks a bit different.

The normal plunge site off the Lake Walk is under construction so they are jumping off Park Point.

The location might be different but the cause is the same.

“It’s a Saturday in February we are going to be jumping into the largest freshwater lake in the world and it’s all for special Olympics we are not trying to cure any diseases or anything like that we’re just giving a bunch of great people and opportunity to do things they aren’t normally able to do,” said Michael Thamm, the Polar Plunge Coordinator.

It is not too late to sign up, you can visit the website here.