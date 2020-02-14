Potential Weather Troubles for Flowers

DULUTH, Minn. – Hydrangeas, tulips, lilies and roses. With the negative chills in February, flowers were bound to face the cold on Valentine’s Day.

Those at Engwall Florist and Gifts are taking precautions against drooping flowers.

“Unfortunately the weather is colder this Valentine’s Day season,” said Shellie Tomlin, florist at Engwall Florist and Gifts. “We are doing double-bagging of things, trying to keep everything protected, keeping our vans warm, moving things in and out as fast as we can. Delivery with smiles and hopefully everything goes right in the world.”

Flower sales don’t seem to be affected even with the cold. It’s all about enjoying Valentine’s Day to the fullest.

“It’s more about the days in the week rather than the coldness,” said Tomlin. “People still are celebrating Valentine’s Day showing their emotions and sending things that they want to have someone special receive.”

According to experts, the perfect temperature for flowers can vary. Some like it warmer, some like it colder, but none like it at or below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

If you’re planning to give flowers to your loved ones, remember not to leave them in your car but to keep them in a warm environment.