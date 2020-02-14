Prep Basketball: Rails Girls Hold Off Hawks, Spartans Boys, Girls Win at Home

The Proctor girls avenged an early season loss to Hermantown while both Superior squads got home wins.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – It was a back-and-fourth battle between two of the top girls basketball teams in the Northland, but in the end, Proctor got the 64-61 road win over Hermantown, avenging an early season loss to the Hawks.

Liz Frase and Sam Parendo led the way with 17 points each, while Sam Pogatchnik chipped in with 16 points for the rails. Ava Asgaard led the Hawks with 17 points, while Bryton Kukowski and Elly Schmitz each had 13 points.

In other prep girls action, Superior dominated Minneapolis North 83-48. Julie Roe finished with nine points for the Spartans.

In boys basketball action, Superior got the 80-55 home win over St. Cloud Cathedral. Joey Barker led the way with 21 points while Kaden Kimmes finished with 20 points.