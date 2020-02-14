Saints, Yellowjackets Ranked in Top Three in UMAC Preseason Coaches Poll

Bethany Lutheran edged St. Scholastica by one point as preseason favorites, while Wisconsin-Superior was ranked third.

DULUTH, Minn. – With baseball season right around the corner, UMAC released their preseason coaches poll.

Two-time defending champions Bethany Lutheran come in at first, just a single point higher than second-ranked St. Scholastica. Wisconsin-Superior rounds out the top three.

This will be a new era of St. Scholastica baseball, as new head coach Kevin Ritsche takes over for long-time skipper Corey Kemp.

The Yellowjackets are coming off of a postseason run that saw them upset their rivals Saints. Northland College came in at number seven in the poll.

The teams will open the regular season next weekend with the UMAC schedule opening up on April 4.