Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament Seedings Released

Andover, Grand Rapids, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Forest Lake are the top seeds and will host the first round matchups on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The section 7AA boys hockey tournament seedings and bracket were released on Friday morning, with the fun getting started on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The higher seeds will host the first round matchups.

No. 8 seed Duluth Marshall vs. No. 1 seed Andover

No. 5 seed Duluth East vs. No. 4 seed Forest Lake.

No. 7 seed Anoka vs. No. 2 seed Grand Rapids

No. 6 seed Elk River/Zimmerman vs. No. 3 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

The section semi-finals will take place next Saturday with the section final taking place on Feb. 27, with those games being played at AMSOIL Arena.