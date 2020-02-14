The Duluth Clean & Safe Team Spreads Valentine’s Day Cheer

DULUTH, Minn. – The Downtown Duluth Clean and Safe Team continued their tradition of spreading Valentine’s cheer through the city.

Team members greeted folks visiting the Holiday center and the downtown Skywalk system with bright smiles on this day of love.

Also as everyone passed by the clean and safe team gave them a box of candy hearts.

The team leader says it’s important to think of everyone on Valentine’s Day.

“Its fun to give back to the community that gives to us so much,” said Brain Peehl. “People see to enjoy gifts from people especially kids like to get candy.”

This is the 14th year the Clean and Safe Team has been giving out Valentine’s Day candy