Tiny Tots Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Little Neetchers

DULUTH, Minn. – A few tiny tots had a little valentine’s day fun of their own at Little Neetchers in West Duluth.

The toddlers enjoyed plenty of fun activities including tons of playtime in the store’s play area.

They also made crafts and even got their hands on a few tasty treats.

The owner says on special holidays like Valentine’s Day there sometimes aren’t many options for the youngsters to do.

“I think most parents are looking for things to do especially in the winter,” said Owner Joy Herbert “Having events for them is really special and one of my favorite things is to see the kids excited to be here.”

Little Neechers play space is open daily during store hours for tiny tot hangouts.