UMD Plans To Sell Campus Radio Station To Local Public Television Station

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth has agreed to sell its radio station to the parent company that runs Duluth’s PBS station, WDSE.

The university has owned and operated its campus radio station for more than 60 years.

According to an agreement, the Duluth- Superior Area Educational Television corporation is expected to purchase the radio station for $175,000.

The possibility of the sale was recently brought up during the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents Finance and Operations Committee meeting.

UMD’s Chancellor Lendley Black expressed during that meeting, that the continued responsibility to run the radio station has become too much of a financial concern for the university.

“Although I enjoy KUMD and appreciate its many contributions to our community, campus community, and the larger community it has become increasingly difficult for us to provide financial support for the ongoing operation and maintenance of KUMD and its broadcasting equipment,” said Black.

KUMD’s equipment like its transmitter is well beyond its lifespan and would be too expensive to replace.

The university was first approached about WDSE’s interest to purchase the station more than two years ago.

The group expects to invest up to three $3 million to combine the operations.

KUMD staff has already been reduced to five people.

Under the terms of the transaction, those staff members would be offered employment if it is approved by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.

The university would also still be liable for severance pay if employees choose not to take the offer.

The radio station will continue to operate as normal until the sale has been approved.

The Board of Regents is expected to revisit discussions on the sale, and potentially vote for approval during its next meeting in March.