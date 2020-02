UMD Women’s Hockey Win High-Scoring Affair over Mankato

The Bulldogs picked up their fourth straight win as they take down the Mavericks on the road.

MANKATO, Minn. – Five different goal-scorers get on the score sheet at the UMD women’s hockey team held on to beat MSU-Mankato 5-4 Friday night.

Gabbie Hughes, Sydney Brodt, Ryleigh Houston, McKenzie Hewitt and Kylie Hanley all scored for the Bulldogs who picked up their fourth win in a row. They’ll have eyes on a sweep Saturday afternoon.