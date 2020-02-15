A Galentine’s Day Market at Flora North

Small businesses united today under the theme of Galentine's Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Small businesses united today under the theme of Galentine’s Day.

Flora North hosted four pop-up shops, all owned by local businesswomen. Lake Superior Bakehouse, Voula Vintage, Grey Cloth Natural Fiber Art and Lakewood Ceramics all joined Flora North at one location for a special pop-up shop event.

“Well, it just helps everyone out,” said Kate Erickson, organizer of A Galentine’s Day Market. “It’d be so easy for small businesses to, you know, compete with each other but I think doing something like this really helps everyone out.”

Flora North hosts pop-up shops one Friday every month.