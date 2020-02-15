Bulldogs Basketball Sweeps Dragons on Senior Day

The UMD women's basketball team finished the regular season undefeated at home for the first time in 20 years, while senior Brandon Myer finished with a career-high 45 points.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball dominated rivals MSU-Moorhead on Saturday, getting the 70-47 win in the final home game of the regular season. The win gives the Bulldogs a perfect 13-0 home record, the first time they’ve gone undefeated at Romano Gym since the 1999-00 season. The Bulldogs also clinched the NSIC North Division and regular season titles for the first time since 2002-03.

Brooke Olson led the way with 13 points, while seniors Katie Stark and Taylor Schneider each scored 11 points. Sarah Grow chipped in with 10 points on the night. The Bulldogs shot just over 42 percent from the field on the night.

UMD (21-5, 18-2 NSIC) will wrap up the regular season on the road next weekend, taking on Minnesota Crookston on Friday and Bemidji State on Saturday.

In the men’s game, UMD also dominated from start to finish to get the 99-86 win over MSU-Moorhead on senior day.

Senior Brandon Myer had a huge night, recording his 11th double-double of the season. Myer finished with 15 rebounds and a career-high 45 points, which was just two points shy all-time, single-game record at UMD. Seniors Alex Illikainen and Logan Rohrscheib both finished in double-figures on their senior nights as well, finishing with 21 and 13 points, respectively.

UMD (19-7, 14-6 NSIC) will finish up the regular season on the road next weekend against Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State.