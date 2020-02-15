Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Girls Hockey Earns No. 3 Seed for Class A State Tournament

The Lumberjacks will play unseeded Hutchinson in the quartefinals on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The girls hockey state tournament brackets and seedings for Class A and AA were released on Saturday morning and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton learned who they will be facing in the first round of the tournament.

The Lumberjacks, who are making their first state tournament appearance since 2009, earned the No. 3 seed after posting a 22-3 regular season record, the best regular season mark in program history, and taking down rivals Proctor/Hermantown to win the section 7A title. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton will take on unseeded Hutchinson in the quarterfinals. That game is set for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

To view the full class A bracket, visit the MSHSL website.