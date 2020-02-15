Nearly 700 Take the Plunge Off Park Point to Support the Special Olympics

The water was running just above freezing as the St. Louis County Rescue Squad ushered people in and out of the water.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of people took the Polar Bear Plunge all to support the more than 8000 Special Olympics athletes in Minnesota.

“Families of Special Olympics athletes and the athletes themselves are the most upbeat appreciative group of people I’ve ever met in my life,” said Mike Thamm, the coordinator of the Polar Plunge.

This year, the site was moved from the usual spot along the Lake Walk because of construction happening there due to storm damage.

The Plunge coordinator says the new site right off Park Point into Superior Bay has its benefits.

“Having a sandy bottom instead of rocks and no ice shelf to climb over this new spot will actually be more comfortable for all the Plungers this year,” said Thamm.

Many groups wore decked-out costumes and one jumper has done 25 plunges in 21 years to support his niece who is a Special Olympics athlete.

He says it is all about raising money, having fun, and celebrating together.

“It’s all because the people around you the outfits, today we are doing Grease and we pick a theme every year and just come up here and watch other people watch the first-timers watch the face when they hit the water it’s all about having fun,” said Mike Starr, shortly before jumping.

The day ended up raising $145,000 all going to support Special Olympics athletes in Minnesota.