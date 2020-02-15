Rails Boys Hockey Dominates Timberwolves in Section 7A First Round

Reece Ward finished with four goals.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor boys hockey team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as the Rails got the 12-2 win over Ely in the first round of the section 7A playoffs.

Reece Ward led the way with four goals while Isaac Mosher scored twice.

No. 7 seed Proctor will play No. 2 seed Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday at the Heritage Center in the section quarterfinals. North Shore beat Hibbing/Chisholm 4-3 in the other first round game. No. 9 seed North Shore will play No. 1 seed Hermantown on Tuesday night.