Saints Basketball Splits Doubleheader Against Cougars

The St. Scholastica men used a big second half to get the win while the St. Scholastica women fell in double overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team used a big second half, shooting just over 43 percent from the field, to get the 85-63 win over Minnesota Morris.

Jack Silgen led the way with 22 points, while Nick Carlson finished with 16 points and Quinn Fischer finished with 11 points. Collin Anderson and Chance Larson chipped in with 10 points each.

St. Scholastica (13-11, 10-5 UMAC) will wrap up the regular season next weekend at home against Northwestern.

In the women’s game, St. Scholastica fought the entire way but in the end, Minnesota Morris walked away with the 88-87 win in double overtime.

Karli Skogg led the way with 23 points while Alison Huber finished with 21 and Kaylee Kennedy finished with 20 points.

The Saints (9-15, 7-8 UMAC) will host Northwestern next Saturday in the final game of the regular season.