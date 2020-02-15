Two Snowmobilers Rescued from St. Louis County Ravine

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A snowmobile carrying two people fell 30 feet off a rock cliff and landed at the bottom of a ravine.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders used a combination of rescue toboggans, ropes, and an ATV to rescue the snowmobilers.

They were transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened at about 10:45 p.m. Friday night near Highway 53 and Forest Road 614, approximately 15 miles north of Orr, Minnesota.

The two injured have been identified as Victoria Lynn Spandl, 52, from Randall, Minnesota and Howard John Hedin, 69, from Swanville, Minnesota.