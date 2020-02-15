UMD Women’s Hockey Skates to 1-1 Tie With Minnesota State; Elmes Gives Bulldogs Extra WCHA Point

Jayln Elmes scored just over two minutes into 3-on-3 overtime to give the Bulldogs the extra WCHA point.

MANKATO, Minn. – The No. 8 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team was unable to keep the offensive power going Saturday afternoon, skating to a 1-1 tie with Minnesota State. Jalyn Elmes socred on a breakaway 2:13 into 3-on-3 overtime to give the Bulldogs the extra WCHA point.

Sydney Brodt scored the other goal for the Bulldogs, late in the second period. UMD led for the remainder of the game until Minnesota State pulled its goalie and scored with 23 seconds left to tie the game at 1. Maddie Rooney finished with 26 saves for the Bulldogs.

UMD (16-9-5, 11-7-4 WCHA) will return home next weekend to host second-ranked Wisconsin. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m. and set for Sunday at 2:07 p.m.