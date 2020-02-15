Virtual Outdoors at Duluth Boat Show

DULUTH, Minn. – Practicing before the great catch. Patrons young and old came together to brush up on their fishing skills at the DECC.

With 300 pounds of fighting Rainbow Trout and 3,500 gallons of water, virtual outdoors brings a way for Duluth Boat Show attendees to partake in fishing indoors.

“I’m doing this all for my little brother,” said Brandi Smith, an attendee of Virtual Outdoors. “He loves fishing, so every time we come here every year, he loves coming straight here.”

It’s about providing a opportunity for everyone to fish.

“It’s kind of cool because some kids and families don’t have the stuff to go out fishing, so they get to come here and fish and feel good,” said Parker McDougall, attendee of Virtual Outdoors.

Owners want kids to have exposure to the great outdoors.

“It’s getting these kids involved with the outdoors,” said Dick Hansen, owner of Virtual Outdoors. “We want to get those kids off the couches, we want these kids to participate in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, hiking, bird-watching or whatever.”

The Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel and RV Show takes place at the DECC until tomorrow. For more information about the boat show, visit www.minnesotasportshow.com.