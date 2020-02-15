Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Falls to Blue Devils in Regular Season Finale

UWS now prepares to host Northland College next weekend in the first round of the WIAC playoffs.
Claudia Chakamian,

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After getting the 3-2 road win on Friday night, the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team was unable to finish the sweep, as UW-Stout got the 1-0 win on Saturday night to end the regular season.

Nick Althaus finished with 29 saves in the loss.

UWS finishes the regular season 14-8-3 (7-8 WIAC). The Yellowjackets now prepare to host Northland College next weekend for the first round of the WIAC playoffs. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m.

