Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Falls to Blue Devils in Regular Season Finale

UWS now prepares to host Northland College next weekend in the first round of the WIAC playoffs.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After getting the 3-2 road win on Friday night, the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team was unable to finish the sweep, as UW-Stout got the 1-0 win on Saturday night to end the regular season.

Nick Althaus finished with 29 saves in the loss.

UWS finishes the regular season 14-8-3 (7-8 WIAC). The Yellowjackets now prepare to host Northland College next weekend for the first round of the WIAC playoffs. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m.