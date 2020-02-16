First Annual Rice Lake Winter Frolic Brings Families Together

Frolic offered sledding, s'mores, and cider.

RICE LAKE, Minn.- Families in Rice Lake got out to enjoy the winter day at the first annual Winter Frolic.

The event included s’mores-making on an open fire, hot chocolate and cider, a sledding hill and a snowy playground. Ice skating was going to be available as well, but was canceled due to excess snow.

According to organizer Kathy LeFave, it’s important to bring mroe family-oriented and neighborly events to the area.

“We as a nation, and as a community, have to do that for our own good and the good of the country,” LeFave, the City of Rice Lake’s Deputy Clerk, said. “I think it’s really important to bring the children up knowing that you help out in the community.”

The event was free and open to the public.