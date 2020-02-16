Heavy on Wrestling Returns with “No Love Lost 3”

The headliner for this show was WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

DULUTH, Minn. – Heavy On Wrestling returned to the Clyde Malting Building Sunday night for their latest installment of “No Love Lost”. The popularity of these shows has exploded in the past few years, bringing in fans from all across the Northland.

“I personally like to call it a male soap opera, personally. It’s just fun. It’s entertaining. You see these guys go out in the ring and perform their hearts out. It’s just a lot of fun,” wrestling fan Austin Anderson said.

Sunday’s show featured several local favorites, including King Leonidas. The headliner for this show was WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, who understands why some fans prefer the intimate setting that an independent wrestling show has to offer.

“This is the background in which I started in in Tampa in my early beginnings. It’s a close atmosphere and they get to see the guys up close and the gals in the ring and personally get to interact with them. So I think that’s the feeling that the appeal to all the people is,” Simmons said.

For full results on the show, head to the Heavy On Wrestling Facebook page.