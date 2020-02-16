UMD Women’s Tennis Take Down SMSU at Home

The Bulldogs got each of their victories in straight sets, including singles victories for freshmen Emily Rahrik and Mallor Lithun.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s tennis team continued their stellar start to the season as they defeated Southwest Minnesota State 6-1 Sunday afternoon at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center.

The Bulldogs got each of their victories in straight sets, including singles victories for freshmen Emily Rahrik and Mallory Lithun, to improve to 3-1 in the NSIC. UMD won’t be back at home until early April as they hit the road next weekend against Sioux Falls and Augustana.