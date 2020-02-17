Adventure Zone Celebrates Ninth Birthday

DULUTH, Minn.– On Monday’s day off from school, there was a lot going on inside a Duluth business that’s been a favorite for kids for almost a decade.

Adventure Zone was filled with kids enjoying their day off from school. The theme park is celebrating its ninth birthday, offering drawings and a chance to earn free passes in March.

Days off like this give kids another chance to enjoy some of their favorite places to go and see all they have to offer.

“Sometimes there’s new things here and those are fun to play,” said Carter, a sixth grader enjoying Adventure Zone. “I just like playing video games and stuff.”

Adventure Zone will continue celebrating their ninth birthday until Sunday.