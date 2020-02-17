At Sara’s Table Reopens After Week Long Renovations

DULUTH, Minn – The popular restaurant At Sara’s Table in Duluth has reopened after closing for more than a week while undergoing renovations.

The restaurant added a few new bathrooms and an upstairs conference space, which can hold up to 30 people.

Most notably, there is a new re-designed french-inspired professional kitchen.

The new set up is more open giving chefs and the rest of the team a chance to talk with each other.

The head chef says even during the construction fans of their food were anticipating the coming back to check out the new digs.

“It was really nice to get continued support. We thought we were going to be closed longer. Everyone we talked to on the phone were saying we’re going to be back. Save us a spot,” said Jillian Forte.

All the major renovations have been completed, but a few minor touch up still remain so customers may hear the sounds of construction.

The head chef also says everyone should be able to get the full experience of the renovations in time for Grandma’s Marathon Weekend.