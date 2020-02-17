Cromwell’s Taya, Shaily Hakamaki Score 2000th Career Points

It is believed to be the first time in state history that two teammates hit that milestone in the same game.

CROMWELL, Minn. – Monday night was a historic night for the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team.

The Cardinals defeated South Ridge 62-29 and during the game, both Taya and Shaily Hakamaki each scored their 2,000th career point. According to Cromwell head coach Jeff Gronner, it is believed to be the first time in state history that two teammates hit that milestone in the same game.

The cousins are both committed to joining the UMD women’s basketball team. The Cardinals will be back in action Tuesday night as they host Cherry.