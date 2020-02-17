Duluth Heights Receives New Rink

DULUTH, Minn.– With the day off, parks and outdoor rinks were filled with kids. Thanks to the Minnesota Wild and others, one outdoor rink in Duluth is getting an upgrade.

The Duluth Heights Community Center has been a place where kids from all over the city can come and skate but when association practices begin, public skaters are moved to the side.

Now, they will be able to have a rink of their own thanks to a team effort from the Minnesota Wild, US Bank, and EZ Ice. It will be a pop-up rink that will allow the park to use the space the rink will sit at all year long. Rink organizers know that this new rink will be a benefit for everyone in the community.

“It’s awesome because at the end of the day this is the most centrally located park in Duluth,” said Zak Radzak, Rink Operator at Duluth Heights Community Center. “We have half of our kids in the association are [Duluth] East and the other half are Denfeld so it shows really the diversity we have in the neighborhood. So for us to have a set community rink, that’s huge.”

To decide who should get these new pop-up rinks, the Minnesota Wild set up a contest. Hockey fans voted and selected the top two entries. Coming in first was a rink in Marshall with over 34,000 votes and the Duluth Heights Community Center’s ice rink came in second with over 32,000 votes.

While the rink would like to make other renovations over time with their main rink’s boards or to the center’s main building, they know that this new community rink will help the Duluth communities youth grow in their skill and their love for the game of hockey.

The timeline for the new rink’s completion is still yet to be determined but it is planned to open in November.