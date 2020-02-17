Duluth Ski Hill Opens on Presidents Day

DULUTH, Minn.– With plenty of things to do this Presidents Day, some fresh snow made it a great day on the slopes.

Spirit Mountain opened up their lifts today for a fun day of skiing. While the slopes are normally closed on Mondays, they open for holidays like President’s Day and Martin Luther King Day so students can get another chance to ski.

This also means families from all over can get a chance to ski in the Northland.

“Some of the longest rides here in Minnesota. My family’s wanted to come up here. My youngest two have never skied here before,” said Steve Gorowsky, an Andover native visiting Spirit Mountain. “Easy to get to, hard to leave.”

In addition to skiing, Spirit Mountain offers snow tubing as well.