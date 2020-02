Esko Boys Basketball Win Nail-Biter Against Nashwauk-Keewatin

ESKO, Minn. – The Nashwauk-Keewatin boys basketball team led by as much as 14 early in the first half, but Esko would rally and hold on for the 77-74 win Monday night.

Eli Blue led the Eskomos with 37 points, while Jager Nash scored 24 points for the Spartans. The Eskomos will have a quick turnaround as they host South Ridge Tuesday night.