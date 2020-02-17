Lumberjacks Girls Hockey Want to Make History at Class A State Tournament

CEC will take on Hutchinson Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.

CLOQUET, Minn. – With last week’s Section 7A championship win, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls bought themselves an extra week of hockey.

The Lumberjacks were back on the ice Monday, five days after winning their first section title in eleven years. Now, CEC must transition from celebrating a historic win to focusing their attention on a deep run in the state tournament.

“I think we were just so happy after the game and then we came in the next day ready to practice and just worked hard. I think we’re ready and practice has been intense and good since we won,” said forward Jaxie Pogorelc.

“Going into all these practices, coaches said they’re still going to be on us because we want to go down there and still make more memories and make history. We got to win the first game. That’s our mindset and keep moving forward. We want to stay in the Xcel so I think our practices are preparing us to do so,” forward Taylor Nelson said.

Fortunately for the Lumberjacks, the entire coaching staff is filled with state tournament experience, either on the coaching side or playing in the tourney, like head coach Courtney Olin.

“We kind of have that unique experience of being able to share our knowledge of just going there and soaking up the moment. We’re all of course very competitive and we want to do the best that we can and represent our communities well. But the other piece of that is we want to have fun and enjoy it while we’re there. And I think so often we get caught up with success on the scoreboard that it’s an honor to be there and we want to make sure that we hopefully represent our section well, on and off the ice,” Olin said.

