Multiple Crashes Reported in Duluth Monday Morning



DULUTH, Minn. – Multiple crashes have been reported Monday morning due to slick road conditions on I-35.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 website, there were three reported crashes as of 9:20 a.m.

One crash was reported between exit 258 and MN I94 at 5th Avenue West; another between Garfield Avenue and the end of I-535, between Exit 259 and Exit 258, and one vehicle had spun out between 40th Avenue West and Exit 254 at 27th Avenue West.

There were no reports about injuries at this time.