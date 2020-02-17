One Severely Injured in Bayfield County Snowmobile Crash

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – A 23-year-old male was severely injured in an early Saturday morning snowmobile crash.

Authorities say the crash happened at the Four Seasons Resort in Namakagon around 1:35 a.m.

According to reports, 23-year-old Ryan Schelle, of Breda, IA, was ejected from his snowmobile after colliding into two other parked snowmobiles outside of the resort.

Schelle was flown to a hospital in Duluth by a medical helicopter.

There is no word on his current medical condition.

The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash along with the Wisconsin DNR.