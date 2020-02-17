Rookie League Practices with CSS Men’s Basketball

DULUTH, Minn.– Kids from a local youth basketball organization spent some time with college athletes in the gym tonight for a unique opportunity.

The Rookie Basketball Association brought over a dozen kids to St. Scholastica to participate in their men’s basketball practice Monday. This is just one stop in the organization’s tour of college practices around the Northland and gives college players and coaches a chance to give back to the community.

“It’s great,” said Head Men’s Basketball Coach David Staniger. “Just to be able to give back a little bit. These guys literally and figuratively look up to our guys and show them what college ball is a little bit.”

The Rookie Basketball Association will be at UMD next Wednesday during practice for the women’s basketball team.