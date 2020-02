Rotary Club Hosts Craft Beer and Wine Tasting Event

8th Annual event raises money for WITC, Second Harvest Food Bank.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A fundraising event for the benefit of WITC Dreamkeepers Fund, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank and Rotary International Projects. During the event, there will be a live auction, silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and raffles. The main event sponsor is Keyport Liquor