CEC Girls Hockey Receive Special Send-Off From Local Community

After their final practice at 6:30 a.m., CEC had five school send-offs, including a special hall run at Cloquet Middle School.

CLOQUET, Minn. – It was all about celebration Tuesday in the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton community as the Lumberjacks girls hockey team was treated to several send-off events from all three towns.

After their final practice at 6:30 a.m., CEC had five school send-offs, including a special hall run at Cloquet Middle School. It culminated with a special police escort that takes them down to St. Paul, all to show their support for the Lumberjacks in their journey so far.

“Our girls, they’re spending three, four days in the summer skating and doing weight-lifting. Then they are working hard all year round. Then the sacrifices that the parents make is incredible, not just the financial contributions. But all the time they spend getting their kids to practice, getting them to games and picking them up from games late at night,” said athletic director Paul Riess.

“I think our program, both boys and girls, have been hungry to earn that trip down since it’s been 11 and 12 years since we’ve made it. I think the excitement this past week has just been awesome and we’re just really fortunate to have this opportunity,” head coach Courtney Olin said.

Puck drop for Wednesday’s Class A state quarterfinal game against Hutchinson is set for 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.