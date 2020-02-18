It’s National Drink Wine Day!

DULUTH, Minn – Here’s a reminder to grab yourself a glass of your favorite wine today.

It’s National Drink Wine Day.

It’s not to be confused with National Wine Day which is celebrated in May.

Today’s unofficial holiday celebrates those who just like to enjoy a glass of wine.

But those lovers can take it a step further by making their own bottle at wine creations in Duluth.

Folks can stop in to choose their own kind of wine to make.

Although you won’t be able to get a taste on national drink wine, you will be able to walk away with about 30 bottles of wine in a few weeks.

The owner says she love seeing people get joy out of making their own wine.

“Every day should be national drink wine day,” said Owner Chris Vatne. “Its a wonderful business to be in. customers are always happy to be here. If they aren’t happy when they come, they are happy when they leave.”

On average, Wine Creations typically have nearly 700 batches made by wine lovers.