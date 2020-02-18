Kids Study Medicine for a Day

DULUTH, Minn.– A group of kids were invited to learn more about health and the human body at UMD.

The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) took six Indigenous youth to the medical school at UMD to learn about the human body from a group of medical students.

Kids learned how to do basic procedures like giving a blood pressure test. AICHO says opportunities like meeting with medical students can inspire younger generations.

“Just to see and hear their stories and talk to them and get to know them on a personal level,” said Mangan Golden, Research Coordinator, Center for American Indian and Minority Health at UMD. “It kind of puts them in a more realistic plane that oh I can do this too.”

AICHO plans to do more events between their kids and UMD medical students sometime in march and April.