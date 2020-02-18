Library Uses Marshmallows to Teach S.T.E.M.

DULUTH, Minn.– Everyone learns differently but what about learning with marshmallows?

Kids at the Mt. Royal Library created devices to throw, catapult, and launch marshmallows. It’s all about teaching kids about science and technology. And of course, there were enough marshmallows to snack on.

Organizers hope the use of common household items like marshmallows can encourage kids to take an interest in education and creativity.

“The idea that you can take something and make it really fun and you can take an idea from where ever your idea goes and it can become bigger and it can become a part of your life in a different way and in a different place,” said Lori Crocker, Branch Coordinator for Duluth Public Libraries.

The library has another event like this one planned in April and instead of marshmallows, they are going to be using duct tape.