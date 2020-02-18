MnDot hosts Coffee and Conversations

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation likes to share details on road projects and construction over coffee with the public.

MnDOT had one of its coffee and conversation sessions today in Proctor. The program talks about upcoming road projects, along with snow and ice removal.

The meetings span across eight counties for people to ask questions and give input. Projects include replacing the bridges at Highway 70 and County Road 7.

“Inviting the community members to come out and speak to us, ask questions in general about what MN DOT is up to, what we’re doing, upcoming construction projects, what’s in our program, so that’s kind of a new incentive that we’re trying to get out and let the public know what’s going on,” said Doug Kerfeld, Project Manager of MnDOT.

The next coffee and conversation session is on March 17th at 10 a.m. at the MnDOT headquarters building.