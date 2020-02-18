Prep Boys Basketball: Hawks Get Section Win over Thunderhawks; Hilltoppers Defeat Lumberjacks in Overtime

Hermantown got the big home win over Grand Rapids while Duluth Marshall prevailed in overtime to get the road win over Cloquet.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys basketball team used a big second half as the Hawks got the 82-68 home win over section rivals Grand Rapids.

John Sutherland led the way with 34 points.

In other prep boys basketball action, Duluth Marshall got the 84-80 road win over Cloquet in overtime.