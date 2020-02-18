Prep Boys Basketball: Hawks Get Section Win over Thunderhawks; Hilltoppers Defeat Lumberjacks in Overtime

Hermantown got the big home win over Grand Rapids while Duluth Marshall prevailed in overtime to get the road win over Cloquet.
Claudia Chakamian,

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys basketball team used a big second half as the Hawks got the 82-68 home win over section rivals Grand Rapids.

John Sutherland led the way with 34 points.

In other prep boys basketball action, Duluth Marshall got the 84-80 road win over Cloquet in overtime.

Categories: High School, Sports

You Might Like