Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks, Hunters Move On To Section Semi-Finals; Lumberjacks Fall in OT

The boys hockey playoffs continued on Tuesday night for section 7A and section 7AA.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Blake Biondi and Zach Kilen each scored hat tricks as the Hermantown boys blasted North Shore 12-1 Tuesday night in the Section 7A quarterfinals. Here are other results from the rest of the playoff games:

SECTION 7A

North Shore 1, Hermantown 9

International Falls 1, Eveleth-Gilbert 5

Virginia/MIB 0, Greenway 8

Proctor 1, Duluth Denfeld 4

SECTION 7AA

Duluth Marshall 0, Andover 9

Duluth East 0, Forest Lake 1

Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4 (OT)

Anoka 0, Grand Rapids 4

SUPER SATURDAY SCHEDULE (All games taking place at Amsoil Arena):

12 p.m. – Forest Lake vs. Andover

2 p.m. – Elk River/Zimmerman vs. Grand Rapids

6 p.m. – Eveleth-Gilbert vs. Hermantown

8 p.m. – Greenway vs. Duluth Denfeld