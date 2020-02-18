Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks, Hunters Move On To Section Semi-Finals; Lumberjacks Fall in OT
The boys hockey playoffs continued on Tuesday night for section 7A and section 7AA.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Blake Biondi and Zach Kilen each scored hat tricks as the Hermantown boys blasted North Shore 12-1 Tuesday night in the Section 7A quarterfinals. Here are other results from the rest of the playoff games:
SECTION 7A
North Shore 1, Hermantown 9
International Falls 1, Eveleth-Gilbert 5
Virginia/MIB 0, Greenway 8
Proctor 1, Duluth Denfeld 4
SECTION 7AA
Duluth Marshall 0, Andover 9
Duluth East 0, Forest Lake 1
Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4 (OT)
Anoka 0, Grand Rapids 4
SUPER SATURDAY SCHEDULE (All games taking place at Amsoil Arena):
12 p.m. – Forest Lake vs. Andover
2 p.m. – Elk River/Zimmerman vs. Grand Rapids
6 p.m. – Eveleth-Gilbert vs. Hermantown
8 p.m. – Greenway vs. Duluth Denfeld